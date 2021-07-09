NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rowan County Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown reappointed as Chair of the North Carolina Sentencing and Policy Advisory Commission

Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby shakes hands with Rowan County Chief...
Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby shakes hands with Rowan County Chief District Court Judge and Chair of the North Carolina Sentencing and Policy Advisory Commission Charlie Brown(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown has been reappointed as chairman of the North Carolina Sentencing and Policy Advisory Commission by Chief Justice Paul Newby.

“I am pleased to reappoint Chief Judge Charlie Brown as Chair of the Sentencing and Policy Advisory Commission,” Newby said. “His extensive experience on the bench and the commission eminently qualifies him for this position. I look forward to his continued service and leadership.”

As chairman, Brown presides over the 28-member commission and its subcommittees. The Commission is charged with monitoring the criminal and juvenile justice systems and reporting to the General Assembly. Most recently, the Commission has published reports on proposed legislation, juvenile recidivism and program effectiveness, statewide statistical information on felony and misdemeanor convictions, and population projections for prisons, jails and youth development centers.

Brown has extensive experience in the court system and deep knowledge of the work of the commission. He took over leadership of the organization in 2017 after serving as a member for nine years. He has served on seven commission subcommittees, including leading the pivotal Justice Reinvestment Act Subcommittee. Additionally, he has represented the commission at several national conferences, including the annual conference of the National Association of Sentencing Commissions.

“I’m honored to be reappointed to lead the Commission, and I’m proud of the work that we’re doing together,” Brown said. “Despite the challenges of the pandemic over the past year, we continued to focus on important criminal justice issues including forecasting the prison population, examining sentencing practices across the state, and studying juvenile recidivism.”

Brown is a past president of the Conference of Chief District Court Judges. He was elected to the district court bench in Rowan County in 1998 and appointed chief district court judge in 2001. He has more than 29 years of experience in the North Carolina court system, having served as a private attorney, Department of Social Services attorney and assistant district attorney, in addition to chief district court judge. Brown continues his regular duties, in addition to leading the commission.

Brown received his bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University and studied law at the University of South Dakota School of Law and the Wake Forest University School of Law. He lives in Salisbury with his wife, Emily Ford. They have three children.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
This image was captured by Kysa Frye's security camera on the morning someone drove by her...
SBI investigating former Lincoln Co. deputy in drive-by shooting
During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests
A view of the front entrance to Myers Park High School.
CMS lawyer stands by statement Myers Park students weren’t raped, apologizes to school board
One hurt, one injured in east Charlotte shooting
18-year-old killed in east Charlotte shooting

Latest News

Rowan Chamber President Elaine Spalding with Event Chair Daniel Matangira
Dragon Boat Festival returning to waters of High Rock Lake on July 24
In 2019, Donald Frye was found guilty of the murder of acquaintance Sheila Godfrey in a case...
Appeal denied in 2019 murder conviction of Rowan County man
Sources tell WBTV that City of Charlotte CFO Kelly Flannery is leaving her job Friday.
City of Charlotte CFO unexpectedly leaving job
The team won the title on Thursday with a win over Pitt County.
State Championship for Rowan County Little League team