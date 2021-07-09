NC DHHS Flu
Press conference to be held about arrests, warrants in killing of child in Statesville

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are holding a press conference surrounding arrests and warrants obtained in a shooting that left an 8-year-old girl dead and two other children injured in Statesville.

The press conference will be held Friday at 4 p.m. at the Statesville Police Department

Police say two drive-by shootings happened hours apart within the same neighborhood on June 28. Three children were injured in the shootings and the 8-year-old died from her injuries.

The 8-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were shot in a possible drive-by shooting on Wilson Lee Boulevard around 7 p.m. that day. While investigating, police heard gunshots around 8:30 p.m. on nearby Newbern Avenue, where officers say a 10-year-old child was injured in a potential drive-by shooting.

The girl, identified as 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell, was pronounced dead in the hospital. The 7-year-old boy remained in the hospital with serious injuries after the shooting and the 10-year-old was injured but expected to be okay.

8-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville

Earlier this week, a video sent to WBTV showed two cars that police identified as vehicles of interest speeding away from the scene of the shooting. The video showed two white cars speeding down Wilson Lee Boulevard after sounds of gunshots could be heard.

Witnesses told police that both cars were white - one possibly a Mercedes and the other possibly a Honda Accord.

VIDEO: Footage shows cars of interest fleeing scene of shooting that left child dead in Statesville

Statesville Police Chief David W. Addison posted on social media on July 2 that witnesses had not come forward to provide any information.

“We are actively investigating the homicide of Ah’Miyahh Howell and the serious injuries suffered by the other children on Monday, June 28, 2021,” Anderson said. “We are following up with forensic leads and other investigative tools to resolve this case. However, we have not had anyone who witnessed this murder come forward. We will continue to fight for Ah’Miyahh Howell and all of our children in our community. If you witnessed this shooting or know someone who did, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Statesville police.

