NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Officers sue California city over Black Lives Matter mural

A woman wearing a Black Lives Matter face mask.
A woman wearing a Black Lives Matter face mask.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Five officers have sued the Silicon Valley city of Palo Alto, saying it allowed the creation of a Black Lives Matter mural with anti-police images that constituted harassment and discrimination against law enforcement.

The mural was painted last June in the street across from City Hall following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin. It was to remain on the street for up to a year but it was gone by November, according to The Daily Post in Palo Alto, which first reported the lawsuit Wednesday.

One of the images was of Joanne Chesimard, who goes by the name Assata Shakur and was convicted in the 1973 killing of a New Jersey state trooper, according to the lawsuit filed last month in Santa Clara County Superior Court. She later escaped from prison and fled to Cuba. Shakur has yet to be found.

The lawsuit also says the mural included the logo of the New Black Panthers, which is identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group that has encouraged violence against white and Jewish people and law enforcement.

“Law enforcement officers, including Plaintiffs, were forced to physically pass and confront the Mural and its offensive, discriminatory, and harassing iconography every time they entered the Palo Alto Police Department,” the lawsuit said.

The officers complained to officials that the mural violated the state Fair Employment and Housing Act. But the city “ratified the conduct and insisted that it remain and persist,” according to the lawsuit.

In July 2020, the National Police Association demanded the mural’s removal, saying it was an “atrocity” to celebrate a fugitive convicted cop killer in front of City Hall.

City Attorney Molly Stump told the newspaper that the city has not been served with the lawsuit. She did not immediately return a phone message Thursday from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests
Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
This image was captured by Kysa Frye's security camera on the morning someone drove by her...
SBI investigating former Lincoln Co. deputy in drive-by shooting
The athletes allege their coach dismissed them from the team, accusing him of retaliation for...
8 former women’s basketball players sue Lenoir-Rhyne University for at least $26M after dismissal from team
A view of the front entrance to Myers Park High School.
CMS lawyer stands by statement Myers Park students weren’t raped, apologizes to school board

Latest News

At age 97, Joe Hall walked into Causeway Alterations and asked if someone could make him a Navy...
A 97-year-old Navy veteran wanted to be buried in his uniform. A seamstress put the finishing touches on his dream.
From left to right: 18-year-old Nasir Turner, 19-year-old Sayqwon Miller and 19-year-old...
3 arrested, 1 wanted and considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in murder of 8-year-old girl in Statesville
Three people were arrested, while one is still on the loose and considered armed and dangerous...
3 arrested, 1 wanted and considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in murder of 8-year-old girl in Statesville
The agency says cases included birds being hit with pellets, hit over the head, and one was...
More than 40 ducks, geese rescued from Statesville park following reports of animal cruelty
Colonial Pipeline Co. faces a $200,000 a day fine if it fails to improve monitoring of its U.S....
Colonial Pipeline faces enormous daily fine after massive NC gasoline leak, feds say