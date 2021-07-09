Mecklenburg jailer fired, charged with assault for fighting inmate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County detention officer has been fired and charged with assault after fighting an inmate, officials say.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that former Detention Officer Ellis Chambers was issued a criminal summons for simple assault.

Chambers’ employment with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office began June 3, 2020 and he was fired Friday afternoon.

The former jailer was served a criminal summons stemming from an incident inside the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central (MCDCC) on May 23, 2021, during which officials say he had a fight with 29-year old inmate James McIllwaine. McIllwaine has also been issued a criminal summons for simple assault.

“I am deeply disappointed in the conduct of Officer Chambers. A criminal investigation was intitiated by the MCSO Criminal Investigations Unit. MCSO found that Officer Chambers’ actions were not in keeping with MCSO training and policy and were in fact, criminal in nature. All employees of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are required to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden.

Officials did not provide any other details about the incident.

