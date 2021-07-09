Man found not guilty of murder in 2016 death of Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged with murder in the 2016 death of a missing Charlotte woman was found not guilty in a Mecklenburg County court.

Humberto Alvarez Mendoza was arrested in Myrtle Beach in late December of 2016 and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nia Hantzopoulos.

At the time, Hantzopoulos had been missing for several days before she was found dead in the trunk of her vehicle, which was parked at a popular shopping center in Ballantyne.

Mendoza, who was 44 at the time, was arrested a short time later in Myrtle Beach and charged in her death.

More than four years later, in May of 2021, officials say Mendoza was found not guilty of first-degree murder in connection to Hantzopoulos’ death.

Investigators have not said if they are now looking for another suspect in the case, and no details about Mendoza’s trial were released.

