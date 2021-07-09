NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

K-9 Mercy braves Tropical Storm Elsa to find girl lost in the woods

Despite the heavy winds and rain, K9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through...
Despite the heavy winds and rain, K9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through thick woods.(Lee County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer in Florida defied severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa to find an endangered missing 12-year-old girl.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond Tuesday night to reports of the missing girl.

Despite the heavy winds and rain, K-9 Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through thick woods, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said Mercy was able to locate the girl and bring her safely back home to her family.

Mercy is part of Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s ReUnite Program, which offers a multi-layer approach to find missing and endangered people.

K9 MERCY BRINGS MISSING JUVENILE HOME DURING TROPICAL STORM Last night, deputies responded to a reported missing...

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
This image was captured by Kysa Frye's security camera on the morning someone drove by her...
SBI investigating former Lincoln Co. deputy in drive-by shooting
During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests
A view of the front entrance to Myers Park High School.
CMS lawyer stands by statement Myers Park students weren’t raped, apologizes to school board
One hurt, one injured in east Charlotte shooting
18-year-old killed in east Charlotte shooting

Latest News

Officials are searching by land and by air Wednesday for a grizzly suspected of killing a woman...
Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of California woman
In some of the nation’s largest school districts, widespread mask-wearing is expected to...
Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks, CDC says
Nia Hantzopoulos
Man found not guilty of murder in 2016 death of Charlotte woman
Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are shown to the media, along...
More suspects arrested in assassination of Haitian president