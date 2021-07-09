Man found dead at York County home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was found dead at a home in Clover early Thursday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.

Deputies say 36-year-old Steven Kyle Farris was found dead at a home on Twin Streams Lane after officers were called about a suspicious person in the area.

“Through the investigation, the York County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people responsible for the victim’s death and have them in custody,” deputies say. The names of those suspected in Farris’ death have not been released.

Details surrounding Farris’ death were not provided. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

