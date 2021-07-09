NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man found dead at York County home

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was found dead at a home in Clover early Thursday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.

Deputies say 36-year-old Steven Kyle Farris was found dead at a home on Twin Streams Lane after officers were called about a suspicious person in the area.

“Through the investigation, the York County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people responsible for the victim’s death and have them in custody,” deputies say. The names of those suspected in Farris’ death have not been released.

Details surrounding Farris’ death were not provided. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
This image was captured by Kysa Frye's security camera on the morning someone drove by her...
SBI investigating former Lincoln Co. deputy in drive-by shooting
During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests
A view of the front entrance to Myers Park High School.
CMS lawyer stands by statement Myers Park students weren’t raped, apologizes to school board
One hurt, one injured in east Charlotte shooting
18-year-old killed in east Charlotte shooting

Latest News

Nia Hantzopoulos
Man found not guilty of murder in 2016 death of Charlotte woman
Rowan Chamber President Elaine Spalding with Event Chair Daniel Matangira
Dragon Boat Festival returning to waters of High Rock Lake on July 24
Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby shakes hands with Rowan County Chief...
Rowan County Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown reappointed as Chair of the North Carolina Sentencing and Policy Advisory Commission
In 2019, Donald Frye was found guilty of the murder of acquaintance Sheila Godfrey in a case...
Appeal denied in 2019 murder conviction of Rowan County man