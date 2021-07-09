NC DHHS Flu
Highland games return to Grandfather Mountain with record crowds

By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been two years since MacRae Meadows on Grandfather Mountain had the sounds of bagpipes echoing off the hillsides. COVID-19 shut down the 2020 Highland Games but this year’s event is underway.

“It’s like a giant reunion to me,” said Games president Steve Quillen.

Having to shut down last year’s games was a tough decision, said Quillen.

Having the games back is everything, he says, and it appears many others felt that way too on Friday.

“Our initial headcount was that we’ve exceeded our previous events by 50 percent,” he said.

Saturday’s crowd is expected to be bigger. As many as 30,000 people could attend the games this year.

Campgrounds are full and local businesses said people are definitely spending. The games have been a tradition on Grandfather Mountain for more than 60 years.

Officials say people are urged to carry masks but not required to wear them at outdoor events. Most indoor events are not being held this year.

The games will continue into Sunday.

