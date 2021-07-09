NC DHHS Flu
Gov. McMaster rebuffs Federal ‘Door to Door’ vaccine efforts

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster called on the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control to fight federal efforts at door-to-door vaccination options.

McMaster said he wanted DHEC to “issue direction to agency leadership and to state and local healthcare organizations prohibiting the use of the Biden Administration’s ‘targeted’ ‘door to door’ tactics in the State’s ongoing vaccination efforts.”

“A South Carolinian’s decision to get vaccinated is a personal one for them to make and not the government’s,” Governor McMaster wrote. “Enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating, or pressuring anyone to take the vaccine is a bad policy which will deteriorate the public’s trust and confidence in the State’s vaccination efforts.”

The governor continued: “The prospect of government vaccination teams showing up unannounced or unrequested at the door of ‘targeted’ homeowners or on their property will further deteriorate the public’s trust and could lead to potentially disastrous public safety consequences.”

