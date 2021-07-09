First Alert: Afternoon storms may impact outdoor activities for your Friday and weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for our Friday, as scattered rain and storms will be possible across the WBTV viewing area, which may impact your outdoor activities. The best timeframe for scattered storms will be for the afternoon hours.

A few afternoon and evening storms will be possible for Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

First Alert Friday: Around 90°; Scattered, late-day storms

Weekend: Around 90°; Isolated to scattered rain and storms

Next Week: Lower 90s, with isolated storms

A few storms may be strong to severe, yet no organized severe weather is expected. Friday afternoon will feature warm and muggy conditions, with afternoon high temperatures around 89 degrees. The NC mountains will have high temperatures in the mid-70s.

We will have warm and muggy conditions today, with scattered storms this afternoon. Isolated storms are possible this weekend, with upper 80s to around 90°. A few storms will be possible for Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with high temperatures remaining around 90°. #wbtv pic.twitter.com/Ktj83YYw7s — Jason Myers (@JMyersWeather) July 9, 2021

Friday night into Saturday morning will feature partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog, with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees.

Saturday will be more of the same with warm and muggy conditions, as afternoon high temperatures warm to around 90 degrees. Scattered storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours. The NC mountains will have high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will feature a stray shower, with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees.

Sunday will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for the piedmont, with upper 70s for the mountains. Scattered, late-day storms are possible once again.

The summer pattern continues into next week, as high temperatures remain around 90 degrees, with a daily chance for a few rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

