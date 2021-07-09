NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Firefighters injured in crash involving fire truck, tractor trailer in Concord

Two firefighters and the driver of a tractor trailer were injured in a crash in Concord Friday.
Two firefighters and the driver of a tractor trailer were injured in a crash in Concord Friday.(Sky3 | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Two firefighters and the driver of a tractor trailer were injured in a crash in Concord Friday.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Weddington Road at Waterway Drive. Officials say the firefighters, from the Concord Fire Department, were responding to a call a the time.

Two firefighters and the tractor trailer driver were taken to a local hospital with injuries but are expected to be OK.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash or if any charges are being filed.

Officials said the intersection would be closed for approximately one hour while crews worked at the scene.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests
Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
This image was captured by Kysa Frye's security camera on the morning someone drove by her...
SBI investigating former Lincoln Co. deputy in drive-by shooting
A view of the front entrance to Myers Park High School.
CMS lawyer stands by statement Myers Park students weren’t raped, apologizes to school board
Emergency personnel responded to the southside of Broad River Greenway around 3:41 p.m.
Man’s body found 7 feet underwater after swimming across river in Boiling Springs, N.C.

Latest News

Nia Hantzopoulos
Man found not guilty of murder in 2016 death of Charlotte woman
Man found dead at York County home
Rowan Chamber President Elaine Spalding with Event Chair Daniel Matangira
Dragon Boat Festival returning to waters of High Rock Lake on July 24
Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby shakes hands with Rowan County Chief...
Rowan County Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown reappointed as Chair of the North Carolina Sentencing and Policy Advisory Commission