Firefighters injured in crash involving fire truck, tractor trailer in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Two firefighters and the driver of a tractor trailer were injured in a crash in Concord Friday.

The two-vehicle wreck happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Weddington Road at Waterway Drive. Officials say the firefighters, from the Concord Fire Department, were responding to a call a the time.

Two firefighters and the tractor trailer driver were taken to a local hospital with injuries but are expected to be OK.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash or if any charges are being filed.

Officials said the intersection would be closed for approximately one hour while crews worked at the scene.

No further information was released.

