NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Federal judge blocks Tennessee’s controversial bathroom sign law

Lawsuit filed over Tennessee bathroom law
Lawsuit filed over Tennessee bathroom law((Source: WMC))
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge blocked Tennessee’s controversial new legislation requiring businesses to post signs about transgender access to bathrooms.

House Bill 1182 went into effect July 1 and “requires a public or private entity or business that operates a building or facility open to the general public to post a notice at the entrance of each public restroom of the entity’s or business’ policy of allowing a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility.”

Judge Aleta Trauger blocked the bill Friday after lawsuits by business owners Kye Sayers and Bob Bernstein and the American Civil Liberties Union.

WSMV reports the suit from Sayers and Bernstein objected to “the stigmatizing message they would be required to display, states that the law violates the First Amendment and asks the court for a preliminary injunction to stop enforcement of the law while the lawsuit proceeds.”

Trauger’s decision reads: “Restaurants and performing spaces are businesses, but that is not all they are; they are also among the most important physical locations in which communities — so often consigned, in this era, to electronic space — can gather and grow together in a manner rooted in a particular neighborhood, in a particular city, in a particular state. The plaintiffs have presented evidence that they have strived to be welcoming spaces for communities that include transgender individuals and that the signage required by the Act would disrupt the welcoming environments that they wish to provide. That harm would be real, and it is not a harm that could simply be remedied by some award at the end of litigation.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests
Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
This image was captured by Kysa Frye's security camera on the morning someone drove by her...
SBI investigating former Lincoln Co. deputy in drive-by shooting
A view of the front entrance to Myers Park High School.
CMS lawyer stands by statement Myers Park students weren’t raped, apologizes to school board
The athletes allege their coach dismissed them from the team, accusing him of retaliation for...
8 former women’s basketball players sue Lenoir-Rhyne University for at least $26M after dismissal from team

Latest News

From left to right: 18-year-old Nasir Turner, 19-year-old Sayqwon Miller and 19-year-old...
3 arrested, 1 wanted and considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in murder of 8-year-old girl in Statesville
COVID-19 shut down the 2020 Highland Games but this year’s event is underway.
Highland games return to Grandfather Mountain with record crowds
McMaster said he wanted DHEC to “issue direction to agency leadership and to state and local...
Gov. McMaster rebuffs Federal ‘Door to Door’ vaccine efforts
Funeral service held for murdered 4-year-old
Funeral service held for murdered 4-year-old
CDC updates mask guidance for schools
CDC updates mask guidance for schools