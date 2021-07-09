NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Driver wanted for seriously injuring 63-year-old motorcyclist in hit-and-run in Catawba Co.

Investigators are searching for a tan or gold early 2000′s suburban with extensive damage to...
Investigators are searching for a tan or gold early 2000′s suburban with extensive damage to the rear on the passenger side. The back right window was broken out.(North Carolina State Highway Patrol)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver is wanted for leaving a 63-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Catawba County.

The incident happened Friday morning on Sherrills Ford Road near Slanting Bridge Road.

Troopers say a suburban was headed south on Sherrills Ford Road and attempted to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone.

To avoid oncoming traffic, the suburban ran off the road, lost control, and crashed into a motorcycle. Officials say the 63-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured.

The driver of the suburban got out of the SUV in the parking lot of Motts Grove United Methodist Church, spoke briefly to several witnesses and then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Investigators are searching for a tan or gold early 2000′s suburban with extensive damage to the rear on the passenger side. The back right window was broken out.

Pictures of the suspect vehicle were captured on nearby security cameras. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Slanting Bridge Road and NC 150.

The driver was described as a white male, possibly late 30s in age, around 6 feet tall, having a clean haircut, and a northern accent.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SHP Troop F Communications Center at 828-466-5500.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests
Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
This image was captured by Kysa Frye's security camera on the morning someone drove by her...
SBI investigating former Lincoln Co. deputy in drive-by shooting
The athletes allege their coach dismissed them from the team, accusing him of retaliation for...
8 former women’s basketball players sue Lenoir-Rhyne University for at least $26M after dismissal from team
A view of the front entrance to Myers Park High School.
CMS lawyer stands by statement Myers Park students weren’t raped, apologizes to school board

Latest News

On Monday, June 28 around 8:51 p.m., officers responded to South Tryon Street in reference to a...
Driver charged after motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in Charlotte hit-and-run
The former detention officer was issued a criminal summons for simple assault.
Mecklenburg jailer fired, charged with assault for fighting inmate
From left to right: 18-year-old Nasir Turner, 19-year-old Sayqwon Miller and 19-year-old...
3 arrested, 1 wanted and considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in murder of 8-year-old girl in Statesville
COVID-19 shut down the 2020 Highland Games but this year’s event is underway.
Highland games return to Grandfather Mountain with record crowds