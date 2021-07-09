Driver wanted for seriously injuring 63-year-old motorcyclist in hit-and-run in Catawba Co.

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver is wanted for leaving a 63-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Catawba County.

The incident happened Friday morning on Sherrills Ford Road near Slanting Bridge Road.

Troopers say a suburban was headed south on Sherrills Ford Road and attempted to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone.

To avoid oncoming traffic, the suburban ran off the road, lost control, and crashed into a motorcycle. Officials say the 63-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured.

The driver of the suburban got out of the SUV in the parking lot of Motts Grove United Methodist Church, spoke briefly to several witnesses and then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Investigators are searching for a tan or gold early 2000′s suburban with extensive damage to the rear on the passenger side. The back right window was broken out.

Pictures of the suspect vehicle were captured on nearby security cameras. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Slanting Bridge Road and NC 150.

The driver was described as a white male, possibly late 30s in age, around 6 feet tall, having a clean haircut, and a northern accent.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SHP Troop F Communications Center at 828-466-5500.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.