Driver charged after motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in Charlotte hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver is charged for hitting a motorcyclist who later died, leaving them in the street while fleeing the scene in Charlotte.

On Monday, June 28 around 8:51 p.m., officers responded to South Tryon Street in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle in the road. The motorcyclist, identified as 35-year-old Clifton Chapman, was seriously injured and taken by Medic to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle did not stay at the scene.

On June 29, through information and evidence gathered, CMPD officers positively identified a 1993 Honda Civic as the suspect vehicle from this crash.

Furthermore, the driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as 28-year-old Maynor Alexander Garcia-Zelaya.

According to CMPD, the results of the investigation showed Chapman was headed north in the right lane of South Tryon Street, when the Honda pulled out of a parking lot in front of Chapman, causing him to hit the left side of the Honda.

Police say Garcia-Zelaya did not stay at the scene and did not contact law enforcement officials. Impairment is unknown for either driver; however, Chapman wore a helmet and obeyed all traffic laws, police say.

On July 7, Chapman was pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries suffered in this crash. Police say his family has been notified of his death.

On July 9, detectives obtained warrants for Maynor Garcia-Zelaya’s arrest. He will be charged with felony hit and run, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and driving while license revoked.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should contact detectives at 704-432-2169, extension 4. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

