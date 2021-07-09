Dragon Boat Festival returning to waters of High Rock Lake on July 24

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Seventh Annual Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival will be held on Sat., July 24, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at The Shrine Club on High Rock Lake (6480 Long Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC).

The Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival has traditionally been the largest annual spectator event held on High Rock Lake, the second largest lake in North Carolina. The festival will showcase several food trucks and local breweries as well as family activities and outdoor recreation retailer, Backcountry and Beyond. Vendors will include Morgan Ridge Vineyards, Dynamite Dawgs, Cold Stone Creamery, Hot Dog Shack, Dolce Italian Ice, BBQ from Rowan County Sheriff, High Rock Lake Kettle Corn, Som’s Teriyaki Chicken and United Beverages. Also featured will be New Sarum Brewing Company’s original Dragon Boat Rice Lager.

The 2021 Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival event chair, Daniel Matangira, has led the volunteer event committee over the past few months to make this year’s return of the Dragon Boat Festival THE summer event not to miss. Recently, Daniel invited Country music singer/songwriter Sydney Lett to perform the National Anthem as well as a few of her own country singles, including “Chasin’ Trains” during the lunch break. “Bringing in a rising Nashville star to our festival is an added bonus for our spectators. I have long been a country music fan and when I heard Sydney’s voice, I knew she would be a good addition for the entertainment portion of the Dragon Boat Festival.”

Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and make it a fun lakeside party. However, no pets, coolers nor outside food will be allowed. Spectators attend free although there will be a $5 parking fee. All monies collected from parking will go to the Salisbury High School Boosters to pay for the Hornets 2-AA state football championship rings. “We have a ton to be proud of these kids and winning the 1A/2A state swimming championship with Emily and Katie Knorr during an unprecedented time, is definitely something that everyone in the Salisbury community should feel good about supporting,” shared Charlie Graeber, Salisbury High School Booster chair.

F&M Bank will provide trolley rides between the parking areas and the Shrine Club property. Boats are welcome to view from the main channel or dock behind the Shrine Club to enjoy the food and festivities.

For more information, please contact the Rowan Chamber at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamberdragonboat.org. Follow us at #DragonBoatRowan.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.