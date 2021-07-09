NC DHHS Flu
Around the Crown: Here’s your chance to run on I-277

Around the Crown 10K
Around the Crown 10K(WBTV)
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Around the Crown 10K is back in full swing this year – in person and at full capacity!

WBTV is proud to be the official media sponsor of this event where runners will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to run the entirety of Charlotte’s 3-mile major inner loop of I-277.

The City of Charlotte has approved for a portion of I-277 to be temporarily closed as racers run the 10K and take in views of the city.

Event organizers say they’re “beyond excited to host the community once again on the Queen City’s inner beltway on Labor Day Weekend!”

When? The race will be held on Sunday, September 5.

Where? Starting and finishing at First Ward Park.

To complete the 10K, runners will meander through the streets of uptown Charlotte.

The finish festival will take participants from the 10K race to a finish festival with refreshments and activities for all ages.

Partners for Parks is the main event beneficiary for the impactful work that they do for the community and residents of Charlotte.

Sign up and learn more at aroundthecrown10k.com.

