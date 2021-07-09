Appeal denied in 2019 murder conviction of Rowan County man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An appeal of a 2019 murder conviction has been denied, according to a press release from the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office. On July 6, 2021, the NC Court of Appeals filed their opinion in State vs. Donald Lee Frye.

Following a multi-week trial, Donald Lee Frye was convicted by a jury in 2019 of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felonious breaking and entering, and the status of being habitual felon. After he received a sentence of life in prison plus a consecutive sentence totaling over 25 years, he appealed his convictions to the NC Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals, in a unanimous decision, found that Frye received a fair trial free of prejudicial error and affirmed his convictions.

District Attorney Brandy Cook, who tried the case before the jury, said, “I’m pleased that the family of Sheila Godfrey received justice in this case, and the unanimous Court of Appeals decision should provide further closer for her family.”

Cook stated that the successful prosecution of Frye was the result of a joint effort by her office, the thorough investigation conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, along with the cooperation of witnesses.

Investigators say Frye and Godfrey were acquainted with each other through a distant family connection that existed at one point.

The report states Godfrey was found lying face down on the kitchen floor of her home with head trauma and a black cord wrapped around her neck.

The autopsy suggests the causes of death were strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head. Warrants released in May, 2017, appear to say the same.

“[Frye] committed this act by means of an assault consisting of having in possession and threatening the use of a dangerous weapon to wit, a blunt object and electrical cord whereby the life of Sheila Godfrey was threatened and endangered,” the warrants state.

Godfrey’s car, a white 1987 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, was found at the Super Speedwash on Avalon Drive in Salisbury. Surveillance video showed a white male, later identified as Frye, operating the car. Frye is also accused of stealing Godfrey’s debit card.

“There were pictures of the individual using the stolen credit card and through that, we were able to get information from the public that led to his identification,” Chief Deputy David Ramsey said at the time.

Police released surveillance photos and say citizens called within hours to identify Frye as the suspect.

“It was absolutely crucial to the investigation and there were both tips received by law enforcement and through Crime Stoppers that led to his identification,” Chief Ramsey added.

Deputies went to Frye’s house on May 2, 2017, and made a traffic stop when he left the home early the next morning.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.