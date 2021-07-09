NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

2 men dead, woman wounded in suspected Texas murder-suicide

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a downtown seafood restaurant.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday as a man and woman were finishing dinner in the bar of the Aquarium Restaurant when a man at the other end of the bar stood up, walked over and shot both, the man fatally.

A police spokesman says security video showed the suspect then shot himself once fatally. He said the woman is hospitalized in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The relationships between the three, if any, was not immediately clear

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
This image was captured by Kysa Frye's security camera on the morning someone drove by her...
SBI investigating former Lincoln Co. deputy in drive-by shooting
During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests
A view of the front entrance to Myers Park High School.
CMS lawyer stands by statement Myers Park students weren’t raped, apologizes to school board
One hurt, one injured in east Charlotte shooting
18-year-old killed in east Charlotte shooting

Latest News

Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 men dead, woman wounded in suspected Texas murder-suicide
Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are shown to the media, along...
2 US men, ex-Colombia soldiers held in Haiti assassination
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the...
First African American spelling bee champ breezes to win