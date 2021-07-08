NC DHHS Flu
Wichita police: 3-year-old boy dies during dental procedure

Ambulance
Ambulance(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said a three-year-old boy died Wednesday morning during a dental procedure.

Wichita police officers were dispatched to an Assist EMS call in the 3900 block of N Maize around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. A 911 caller reported a child becoming unresponsive at that location while receiving dental treatment.

EMS took the child to an area hospital where he later died. Police said they believe the child had an unanticipated reaction to medicine provided during the dental procedure.

No criminal investigation is underway.

