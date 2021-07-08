‘Wanted the spirit of Karson to continue’: Mother has mission to keep daughter’s memory alive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Karson Baily Whitesell loved to serve.

She spent months in Haiti and Africa giving back on church mission trips.

Whitesell loved working with children and she loved art.

More than three years ago, in January 2018, Whitesell was working as a cashier at The Peach Stand in Fort Mill when someone walked through the doors and shot and killed her.

Karson Whitesell was just 19 years old.

Still, to this day, Whitesell’s mother is working hard to keep Karson’s passion and mission alive.

In the days after, it was clear, Karson Whitesell touched a lot of lives.

Flowers and notes were left all around the store. Her funeral service was packed with people who say we should all try to be more like her.

Karson Whitesell’s mother – Debbie Whitesell – started “Karson’s Kompassion Project” – in her daughter’s honor.

“She was just working doing what she was supposed to do. A stranger came in the store that day and decided to take her life,” Debbie Whitesell said. “From the very first night, I said that I was going to ensure that love and light overcame the evil that took her from this Earth.”

“Karson’s Kompassion Project” does exactly what Karson loved. It helps children in Africa and gives back to the community.

“So ‘Karson’s Kompassion Project’ was started days after Karson was killed, and our first work was in Africa because Karson had spent 2017 in Africa,” Debbie Whitesell said.

Debbie Whitesell said the community gave more than $40,000 in the early days after Karson’s death to do work in Africa.

She said she went to Africa twice.

“The first time I went was in July and I took a team of 13 people, and we’ve been to the same village that Karson served the people and played with the same children that Karson played with,” Debbie Whitesell said. “When we go, we love on the people, take food into the homesteads. About 20 US dollars is enough to feed them for a month. (We) built two playgrounds and Swaziland, and nine shade structures.”

Debbie Whitesell said her group planned a trip to return to Africa in the summer of 2020, but COVID-19 threw a wrench into those plans.

However, she says that may have been a blessing.

“I needed to use that time to focus on putting roots in locally and making the impact we have locally, stronger and deeper,” Debbie Whitesell said. “But I knew from the beginning that we would do work internationally, but we would also do work in our backyard because Karson and I are both local to this area. This is the community that raised us both and I wanted to give back here fostering smiles was born.”

Debbie Whitesell said part of the mission of “Karson’s Kompassion Project” is they bring a smile to the underserved communities, including children in need of a home.

“So, it’s all about the smiles for us, which is really the heart,” said Debbie Whitesell. “When a child enters foster care, they typically come with just the clothes on their back. So, this ministry allows the foster parent to fill out an application. Within 24 hours, we’ll deliver a welcome kit to them. And in that, it includes some of the basic things, such as two pairs of clothes, pajamas, underwear, socks, things such as that.”

Debbie Whitesell said Karson loved children, and that’s a portion of the population they want to cater to.

“It was really important to me to cater to the child’s heart,” Debbie Whitesell said. “Kids were always a big thing for Karson.

“One of the things with ‘Karson’s Kompassion Project’ is I wanted the spirit of Karson to continue to live on. You know, we do things that Karson would love and it gets people saying her name. It gets people hearing her name who’ve never met her. As a mom whose child lives in heaven, that’s the most I could ask for, is for people here to still get to know her and still love her.”

Christopher Mendez pleaded guilty to the January 23, 2018, deadly shooting.

Mendez was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. His plea deal allows him to avoid a possible death penalty.

