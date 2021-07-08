NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

VIDEO: Man seen leaping from roof to roof accused of setting church’s cross on fire

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police said a man jumped from roof to roof to evade them after he reportedly set at least one church cross on fire.

He’s now in custody.

The man, dressed in only shorts and no shoes, made the harrowing jump from the roof of a church to another nearby roof. He then continued jumping to several different rooftops.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police department responded to the scene via air and ground.

As officers approached, at one point, the man straddled what appeared to be a utility line and used it to pull himself to the lip of another rooftop.

He continued to scale the side of another building, dangerously using wires to reach the top of yet another structure.

A witness said the man was throwing his clothes off the top of of the church roof and attempting to push the cross over, but when he couldn’t, he tried to light the cross on fire.

It is unclear if police attempted to communicate with the man early in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organ Church Road
Four hurt in Rowan County shooting, stabbing
Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
Detectives in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who robbed a local...
Police looking for woman who robbed Charlotte bank
Deadly crash shuts down I-77 in York County
One killed in crash on I-77 NB in York County
Woman found shot to death in car in west Charlotte
Woman found fatally shot in car in west Charlotte

Latest News

A man in Los Angeles who is accused of trying to set a church cross on fire was seen trying to...
Man seen leaping roof to roof accused of setting church on fire
Tracking storm conditions as Elsa moves through
Tracking storm conditions as Elsa moves through
Thursday, July 8 6 a.m.
Thursday, July 8 6 a.m.
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope temporarily had fever 3 days after intestinal surgery