Rowan Sheriff: Chase with suspect driving stolen car ends in crash

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man being pursued by a Rowan County deputy crashed his car and is now in the hospital, according to the report from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday morning at around 03:21 a.m., a deputy attempted to turn around and catch up to a vehicle on Mooresville Road near the area of Back Creek Church Road. A headlight on the vehicle was not working, officials said.

Deputies say the driver of the car apparently noticed the deputy turning around and sped up to elude the deputy. Before the deputy could activate his emergency equipment, the driver lost control of the vehicle and wrecked.

There was heavy damage to the vehicle and the driver was ejected. He was transported by EMS and then flown to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for treatment of life threatening injuries.

Deputies say that the car was found to have been stolen from Charlotte. Inside the car they found a stolen Glock pistol with an extended magazine. The gun was stolen in Salisbury.

The driver was identified as Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 20, of Lowder Road. He has active warrants for assault and trespassing.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigated the wreck. Deputies had the car towed and took possession of the gun

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.