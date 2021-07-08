NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rowan Sheriff: Chase with suspect driving stolen car ends in crash

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Tywuan Hakeem Smith of Lowder Road.
The driver was identified as 20-year-old Tywuan Hakeem Smith of Lowder Road.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man being pursued by a Rowan County deputy crashed his car and is now in the hospital, according to the report from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday morning at around 03:21 a.m., a deputy attempted to turn around and catch up to a vehicle on Mooresville Road near the area of Back Creek Church Road.  A headlight on the vehicle was not working, officials said.

Deputies say the driver of the car apparently noticed the deputy turning around and sped up to elude the deputy.  Before the deputy could activate his emergency equipment, the driver lost control of the vehicle and wrecked.

There was heavy damage to the vehicle and the driver was ejected. He was transported by EMS and then flown to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for treatment of life threatening injuries.

Deputies say that the car was found to have been stolen from Charlotte. Inside the car they found a stolen Glock pistol with an extended magazine.  The gun was stolen in Salisbury.

The driver was identified as Tywuan Hakeem Smith, 20, of Lowder Road. He has active warrants for assault and trespassing. 

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigated the wreck. Deputies had the car towed and took possession of the gun

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
Organ Church Road
Four hurt in Rowan County shooting, stabbing
Detectives in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who robbed a local...
Police looking for woman who robbed Charlotte bank
Deadly crash shuts down I-77 in York County
One killed in crash on I-77 NB in York County
Woman found shot to death in car in west Charlotte
Woman found fatally shot in car in west Charlotte

Latest News

Emergency personnel responded to the southside of Broad River Greenway around 3:41 p.m.
Man’s body found 7 feet underwater after swimming across river in Boiling Springs, N.C.
The logo for the Jumpman Invitational, a regular-season college basketball event that will pit...
UNC, Jordan Brand headline a new college basketball event coming to Charlotte
This image was captured by Kysa Frye's security camera on the morning someone drove by her...
SBI investigating former Lincoln Co. deputy in drive-by shooting
Leonardo Rodriguez Garcia
Man charged in Union County shooting