Remnants of Elsa bring heavy rain, standing water to Stanly, Anson counties

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Elsa was responsible for scattered reports of downed trees, power outages, and some street flooding in our area. Richmond, Stanly, and Anson County got some of the highest rainfall totals on Thursday due to the storm.

The CQ mart in Wadesboro is a popular stop for folks heading back from the beach, and for those who crave what Catherine Burns is cooking in the kitchen. On Thursday she said her drive to work was unnerving.

“I seen a lot of potholes in the road, I was driving in my car and it went ‘shroom’ you know,” Burns said. “It’s terrible.”

Her fear is based on experience. Three years ago wet roads contributed to an accident that took the life of a loved one.

“When I see the rain coming across the road like that, that’s dangerous…because my brother-in-law, Edward Lindsay, lost his life due to the rain,’ Burns added. “It was raining that morning and the car slid, hit a tree…him and his brother. He passed away but his brother lived and that hurt the whole family.”

There was a lot of standing water on some roads in Anson and Stanly, thankfully few reports of any accidents.

At the Anson/Stanly County line heavy rains filled Rocky River, but it stayed well within its banks today. Back at the CQ Mart, Jane Francis was making a stop on the way back from Sunset Beach, The three hour trip through pouring rain made for a tough drive.

“Sometimes really heavy rain, at one point couldn’t see at all, and then we saw a car ran off the road, where was that, Laurinburg, hydroplaned right off the road,” Francis said.

Catherine Burns was thankful that most drivers seemed to be taking the threat seriously.

“Cars are slowing down, you know,” Burns said, “and that’s a good thing.”

