NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Pope Francis ran temperature after intestinal surgery

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis temporarily ran a temperature three days after intestinal surgery, but routine tests proved negative, the Vatican said Thursday.

The Vatican’s daily update said Francis was continuing to eat and move around unassisted, and had even sent his greetings to young cancer patients at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

But spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis did run a temperature temporarily Wednesday evening.

“This morning he underwent routine and microbiological examinations, and a chest and abdomen scan, which proved negative,” the statement said.

Francis had half of his colon removed Sunday because of what the Vatican says was a “severe” narrowing of the large intestine.

The original Italian version of the Vatican statement referred to a “feverish episode,” while the English translation said Francis “temporary ran a high fever.” The Vatican spokesman said the Italian is the accurate, official version.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organ Church Road
Four hurt in Rowan County shooting, stabbing
Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
Detectives in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who robbed a local...
Police looking for woman who robbed Charlotte bank
Deadly crash shuts down I-77 in York County
One killed in crash on I-77 NB in York County
Woman found shot to death in car in west Charlotte
Woman found fatally shot in car in west Charlotte

Latest News

With the passing of my friend, Lamar Barrier, our community has lost one of our most dedicated...
Concord City Council statements on passing of former council member Lamar Barrier
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
More states agree to settlement plan for opioid-maker Purdue
During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Tears, prayers mark end to search for Miami condo survivors
It's unclear if investigators have determined why the man had multiple guns in his hotel room.
Man proposes to girlfriend hours after bonding out of jail