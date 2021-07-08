NC DHHS Flu
Murder victim’s mom rents billboards to plead for information in the case

By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lanora Evans says the past two months have been almost unbearable.

“I personally don’t want no mother to feel the pain I feel, burying my child,” she said.

Her child, 27 year old India Rice, was in a Hickory home on the night of May 12 when bullets came crashing through the walls.

Six adults and three children were in the home at the time. Only India was hit. She died as a result.

“I want someone to be held accountable for this,” said Lanora.

Police think it was a drive-by shooting but are not releasing many details. A spokesperson said on Thursday that investigators would welcome anyone coming forward with information. To help that along, Lanora has withdrawn her savings and leased three billboards in Hickory with a plea to anyone with information to come forward.

She said she is asking even relatives of whoever fired the shots to turn them in.

“If your child did this to my child, you need to step up as a person,” said Lanora. “Stand up and be accountable.”

So far, Hickory police say the billboards have not resulted in new information but they haven’t been up that long. Evans is raising money to establish a reward and lease even more billboard space. She says she won’t rest until the ones responsible for her daughter’s death are caught.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Rice’s family.

