Man’s body found 7 feet underwater after swimming across river in Boiling Springs, N.C.

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials found a man’s body 7 feet underwater after family members say he was swimming across a river in Boiling Springs Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency personnel responded to the southside of Broad River Greenway around 3:41 p.m.

Officials say the man, identified as 28-year-old Omar Pina, was there swimming with family before he went under and family couldn’t help him.

Family told police Pina swam across the river and was coming back to the bank. Police think he may have become fatigued and found himself in trouble.

Several agencies worked together to search for Pina, but his body was found around 9:30 p.m. Officials say the body was about 7 feet underwater when found.

Boiling Springs Police Chief Nathan Phillips offered a warning message for other swimmers that people often underestimate the river, and can find themselves in dangerous situations.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.