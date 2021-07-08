NC DHHS Flu
Man charged in Union County shooting

Leonardo Rodriguez Garcia
Leonardo Rodriguez Garcia(Monroe Police Department | Monroe Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is accused of shooting and injuring a man in Monroe Monday.

The shooting happened on Stafford Street near Brown Street. Officers arrived to find a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS took him to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Leonardo Rodriguez Garcia was identified as a suspect and charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and discharging a weapon inside city limits.

Garcia was taken to the Union County Sheriff’s Office and is being held under a $150,000 bond.

