Man charged in Union County shooting

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is accused of shooting and injuring a man in Monroe Monday.

The shooting happened on Stafford Street near Brown Street. Officers arrived to find a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS took him to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Leonardo Rodriguez Garcia was identified as a suspect and charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and discharging a weapon inside city limits.

Garcia was taken to the Union County Sheriff’s Office and is being held under a $150,000 bond.

