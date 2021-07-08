NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gibbie Harris to retire as Mecklenburg Co. Public Health Director at end of year

Gibbie Harris to retire as Mecklenburg Co. Public Health Director at end of year
Gibbie Harris to retire as Mecklenburg Co. Public Health Director at end of year(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris will retire at the end of the year, County Manager Dena Diorio announced Wednesday.

Harris has served nearly four years as the county’s health director.

Deputy Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington will assume the health director role once Harris is retired.

This has been Harris’s most active year, leading Mecklenburg County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris served as the county’s interim public health director from June 2017 until October 2017, when she was named as the permanent director for the department.

Her 30-year public health career has also included positions as health director for Wake and Buncombe counties.

“Gibbie is a true public health professional who has worked to bring competency, leadership, respect and trust to Public Health in Mecklenburg County,” said Diorio. “Thanks to her leadership, we have truly been able to help improve the quality of life for our residents. I wish her and her family the best of luck.”

According to a press release, “Harris has had a significant impact during her time in Mecklenburg County, leading efforts to identify health priorities, working to prevent and control communicable diseases, improve health outcomes and assure equity among all residents.”

Under her leadership, Mecklenburg County Public Health has achieved many accomplishments including:

  • Reorganization and increased leadership in the department
  • Implementation of Public Health transformation efforts
  • Addressed Hepatitis A Outbreak
  • Implemented PrEP Initiative to prevent the spread of HIV
  • Developed and implementing Community HIV Prevention Plan
  • Perfect score on Public Health Re-Accreditation Review
  • Created Office of Violence Prevention
  • Provide leadership for the County response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

“It has been an honor to serve as the County’s health director over the past four years,” said Harris. “I have had the distinct pleasure of working alongside many dedicated and hard-working public health staff, volunteers, and partners during my time here. I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to serve the Mecklenburg community with them and, more importantly, the outstanding jobs and important work they have done and continue to do every day.”

Mecklenburg County Deputy Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington will take on the Public Health Director role at the start of 2022.

Over the past 16 months, Washington has served as second-in-command for the department, providing oversight and direction to internal operations in addition to supporting all aspects of COVID-19 response with direct oversight of communications and outreach, epidemiology, testing and various aspects of the vaccine distribution. He also serves as a technical expert regarding public health practice, epidemiology, and the control of diseases and adverse health conditions internally and represents the department in work with external health stakeholders, local, state and federal government officials and the media.

“I’m honored to have been chosen for this role,” said Washington. “It has been a privilege to serve with an incredible team of public health professionals in our department over the past year. We strive every day to protect and improve the health of our community and make good health possible for everyone. I’m looking forward to continuing to work together in serving the residents of Mecklenburg County.”

Prior to starting work with the County in 2020, Washington most recently worked as Chief Epidemiologist and Deputy Commissioner with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health from 2017-2020. Before that, he worked for the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare, Inc. and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
Vance Edward Hinson Jr
N.C. inmate back in custody, found hiding in attic, four days after accidentally released from jail
Organ Church Road
Four hurt in Rowan County shooting, stabbing
Flight from Charlotte to Bahamas delayed due to ‘disruptive’ passengers noncompliant with mask rule
Deadly crash shuts down I-77 in York County
One killed in crash on I-77 NB in York County

Latest News

Judge jails editor over reporter’s use of recorder in court
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
WBTV
Tropical Storm Elsa eyeing the Carolinas with wind gusts up to 45 mph
Former CMS School Board Chair says Focus Should Be on Lessening Opportunity Gaps not...
Former CMS School Board Chair says focus should be on lessening opportunity gaps, not achievement gaps