First Alert Friday: Scattered afternoon storms may impact your outdoor plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Elsa will continue to move further away from the Carolinas tonight, with spotty rain for the WBTV viewing area lingering through early tonight.

Some patchy fog is possible overnight, with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees, with mid-60s for the mountains. Elsa is expected to stay a tropical storm into Friday, and move across Virginia and the Delmarva early tonight, and pass by Long Island, NY and Cape Cod, MA from Friday morning into midday Friday.

A First Alert has been issued for Friday afternoon and evening, with more scattered storms possible. A few storms may be strong to severe, yet no organized severe weather is expected. Friday will feature warm and muggy conditions, with afternoon high temperatures around 89 degrees, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.

This weekend will feature more of the same, with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday, with the daily chance for isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The summer pattern continues into next week, as high temperatures remain around 90 degrees, with a daily chance for a few rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

