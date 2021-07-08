NC DHHS Flu
Elsa will make for a wet morning in the Carolinas

By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Elsa will bring rain for the first part of Thursday. Highs will be limited to the low 80s.

  • Heaviest rain will be this morning
  • Conditions improve through the day
  • Back to our summer-time pattern tomorrow

We have anticipated Elsa’s visit for more than a week now. The storm is now here and is bringing rain to the Carolinas. While the track has been shifting farther west with each model run over the past few days, it is now trending a tad more to the east. That does change things up a bit.

The heaviest rain will fall across our eastern counties. Union, Anson, Richmond, Stanly and Chesterfield will likely end up with the highest rainfall totals. That is where 1-2″ will be possible. You will also have the gustiest winds. 

Farther west, there will be a sharp drop-off. Charlotte could pick up an inch or so and the mountains and foothills are looking at less than half an inch this time.

One thing we have going for us is that Elsa is moving very quickly to the northeast. The first part of the day will bring the best rain chance. Showers will be lighter and more scattered by midday and there will only be a few stray showers this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday and the weekend will be more typical of summer for us. Highs will be in the low 90s with a good chance for afternoon thunderstorms. It will be muggy too.

Stay alert with WBTV’s First Alert Weather App.

Be safe and have a good Thursday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Watch WBTV live below Thursday morning for updates on the storm

