NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Elsa moves away, yet scattered rain chances continue for the Carolinas

By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Elsa will continue to move further away from the Carolinas this afternoon and evening, yet scattered rain and storm chances will continue to linger for the WBTV viewing area.

  • Today: Lower 80s, scattered rain and a few storms
  • Friday: Around 90°; Scattered rain and storms likely
  • Weekend: Around 90°; Isolated to scattered rain and storms

Elsa is expected to stay a tropical storm, and move across Virginia and the Delmarva late Thursday and pass by Long Island, NY and Cape Cod, MA from Friday morning into midday Friday.

Thursday Futurecast
Thursday Futurecast(WBTV)

Overnight will remain warm and muggy, with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees.

Friday will feature hot and muggy conditions, with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.

This weekend will feature more of the same, with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday, with the daily chance for isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

3-Day Forecast
3-Day Forecast(WBTV)

The summer pattern continues into next week, as high temperatures remain around 90 degrees, with a daily chance for a few rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.

7-Day Rain Chances
7-Day Rain Chances(WBTV)

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV First Alert Weather app.

Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
Organ Church Road
Four hurt in Rowan County shooting, stabbing
Detectives in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who robbed a local...
Police looking for woman who robbed Charlotte bank
Deadly crash shuts down I-77 in York County
One killed in crash on I-77 NB in York County
Woman found shot to death in car in west Charlotte
Woman found fatally shot in car in west Charlotte

Latest News

Elsa moves away, yet scattered rain chances continue for the Carolinas
Elsa moves away, yet scattered rain chances continue for the Carolinas
Tracking storm conditions as Elsa moves through
Tracking storm conditions as Elsa moves through
Elsa will bring rain for the first part of Thursday. Highs will be limited to the low 80s.
Elsa will make for a wet morning in the Carolinas
WBTV Thursday morning weather forecast: Elsa will make for a wet morning in the Carolinas
WBTV Thursday morning weather forecast: Elsa will make for a wet morning in the Carolinas