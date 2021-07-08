Elsa moves away, yet scattered rain chances continue for the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Elsa will continue to move further away from the Carolinas this afternoon and evening, yet scattered rain and storm chances will continue to linger for the WBTV viewing area.

Today: Lower 80s, scattered rain and a few storms

Friday: Around 90°; Scattered rain and storms likely

Weekend: Around 90°; Isolated to scattered rain and storms

Elsa is expected to stay a tropical storm, and move across Virginia and the Delmarva late Thursday and pass by Long Island, NY and Cape Cod, MA from Friday morning into midday Friday.

Thursday Futurecast (WBTV)

Overnight will remain warm and muggy, with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees.

Friday will feature hot and muggy conditions, with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.

This weekend will feature more of the same, with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday, with the daily chance for isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

3-Day Forecast (WBTV)

The summer pattern continues into next week, as high temperatures remain around 90 degrees, with a daily chance for a few rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.

7-Day Rain Chances (WBTV)

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV First Alert Weather app.

Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.