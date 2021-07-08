Duke Energy responds to downed trees, power lines that knocked out electricity to hundreds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tree removal crews arrived in west Charlotte late Thursday afternoon after a well-grown tree was uprooted as Tropical Storm Elsa blew through the Carolinas.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, power was reported to be out at 10:39 a.m. in the Wesley Heights neighborhood. At its height, nearly 150 people were without power due to a large tree falling on power lines on 4th Street at Grandin Road.

Cecilia Hardin lives in the Wesley Heights neighborhood. She heard a loud crackling sound before her power went out.

“Wesley Heights has these great big trees that are so pretty in the spring and summer time, but they are deadly. When it rains, and thunder and lightning, it’s just scary,” Hardin said.

By the afternoon, the Duke Energy outage map showed about 50 people still without power. According to the power company, electricity is expected to be restored by 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Earlier Thursday, Duke Energy crews responded to Quail Hollow Road and Cameron Forest Lane. Tree limbs fell on power lines knocking out electricity to about 920 homes. Power was restored around noon, according to the outage map.

