NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

City: Evacuated Miami-area condo still unsafe for occupancy

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — North Miami Beach officials say a condominium building that was evacuated because of safety concerns must stay unoccupied until the condo association submits a new 40-year recertification report that addresses all structural and electrical issues.

The building is about five miles from Surfside, Florida, where Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.

An audit prompted by the collapse found that the nearby 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe in January.

The city rejected two new surveys filed by the condo association this week because they did not comply with the certification process or address problems raised in the January report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
Organ Church Road
Four hurt in Rowan County shooting, stabbing
Detectives in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who robbed a local...
Police looking for woman who robbed Charlotte bank
Deadly crash shuts down I-77 in York County
One killed in crash on I-77 NB in York County
Woman found shot to death in car in west Charlotte
Woman found fatally shot in car in west Charlotte

Latest News

The SCDE says they interpret that to mean that school districts are prohibited from requiring...
Face masks no longer required on SC public school buses
Emergency personnel responded to the southside of Broad River Greenway around 3:41 p.m.
Man’s body found 7 feet underwater after swimming across river in Boiling Springs, N.C.
Areas of low vaccination rates across the United States are concerning.
White House COVID briefing: There are concerning trends
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
Opioid giant Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy exit plan gains steam with OK from more states