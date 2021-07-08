Carolina Camera: First of its kind business celebrating one year in Lincolnton
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Camera went to Lincolnton!
Bricktree Brewing Co. is celebrating its one-year anniversary! … No small feat considering it opened in the middle of the pandemic.
Later this month, they will be hosting a festival. It starts on July 23.
There will be food trucks, entertainment and activities.