Carolina Camera: First of its kind business celebrating one year in Lincolnton

Bricktree Brewing Co. is celebrating its one-year anniversary!
Carolina Camera: First of its kind business celebrating one year in Lincolnton
Carolina Camera: First of its kind business celebrating one year in Lincolnton
By Sutton Young
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Camera went to Lincolnton!

Bricktree Brewing Co. is celebrating its one-year anniversary! … No small feat considering it opened in the middle of the pandemic.

Later this month, they will be hosting a festival. It starts on July 23.

There will be food trucks, entertainment and activities. For more information, click here.

