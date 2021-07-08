Cabarrus County grants offer for-profit and non-profits a ‘pathway to recovery’

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County is dedicating a portion of more than $42 million received in American Rescue Plan Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to help local for-profit and non-profit agencies based in or serving Cabarrus County.

The funding is available to meet a variety of local needs, including support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers and communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

To make the best use of the funds, the County is calling on local for-profit and non-profit agencies to submit proposals for projects aligned to the acceptable uses, which include:

Stabilizing businesses or organizations

Providing job training

Continuing with delayed initiatives

Assisting households with food and shelter

Delivering crisis intervention services

Supporting mental and physical health

Making improvements to help prevent and eliminate COVID-19

And more

Deputy County Manager Rodney Harris believes the flexibility of the grants will encourage businesses and non-profits to apply.

“This is an investment in the people who kept Cabarrus open,” Harris said. “Applicants can customize their request to meet a tailored business or community need. We’ll consider any project that aligns with the requirements. This opportunity is a pathway to recovery for our community.”

About the RFP process

Local administration of the plan includes a Request for Proposals (RFP) process. The proposal deadline is August 6, 2021 at 5 p.m.

County staff will evaluate the proposals based on:

Qualifications, experience and approach

Alignment to the County’s strategic priorities

Ability to comply with County/federal requirements

Ability to comply with County contracting requirements

The County will host a virtual pre-proposal conference (information session) on Wednesday, July 14, 9 to 11 a.m. through Microsoft Teams. The session is not mandatory, but all interested organizations are encouraged to attend. A recording of the pre-proposal conference will be posted after the event.

From July 14 to 21, organizations can submit questions for additional clarity.

View the official Request for Proposals and learn more on the County’s website, //cabarruscounty.us/CRG.

Other local economic assistance

The Cabarrus Recovery Grants are one of many County efforts to help stabilize the local economy.

In March, the County announced it received $6.5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury to support households with financial hardship due to COVID-19. The County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) offers payment of overdue rent and utilities dating back to March of 2020. Households must demonstrate need, including financial housing and utility verification.

So far, applicants have requested more than $5.5 million in ERAP funds. The County is working to address the influx of applications and encourages applicants to thoroughly review documentation requirements before submitting their requests.

To apply or learn more about ERAP, visit erap.cabarruscounty.us. Paper applications are available at each branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library.

In November 2020, Cabarrus County awarded more than $1 million in Nonprofit Resiliency Grants to 32 local agencies that helped stabilize the community during the pandemic. These grants help maintain and expand educational opportunities; address health and wellness challenges; provide food assistance; and support housing needs and assist with other household expenses. Money for the grants came indirectly from North Carolina Coronavirus Relief Funds.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.