Arrest made in Kannapolis murder case

Charlotte man charged in July 3 homicide and robbery
Malik Kahlil Crawford, 26, of Charlotte has been charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide of David Duy-Anh Pham Nguyen that occurred on July 3, 2021 in the area of Wightman Oaks Court. Malik Kahlil Crawford, 26, of Charlotte has been charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is in the Cabarrus County Jail under no bond.

Crawford was arrested without incident on Thursday morning in Charlotte by members of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) and was turned over to investigators of the Kannapolis Police Department, who had obtained warrants for his arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing and no other information will be released at this time. The Kannapolis Police Department is still trying to locate a white, 2007 Honda Odyssey mini-van, with an Ohio registration plate – JKB-4864 that was stolen during this incident. If you know the whereabouts of this mini-van or have any other information related to this case, please contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at cabarruscrimestoppers.com.

The Kannapolis Police Department would like to thank the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department for their assistance with this case.

