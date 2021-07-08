Active COVID-19 cases on the rise in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Active cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again in Rowan County, according to the county Health Department.

Less than a month ago, Rowan County Public Health was celebrating a huge milestone as the number of active COVID cases within the county had dropped below 100. Unfortunately, that has changed over the past 14 days as the numbers have risen above 100 active cases; 108 cases to be exact.

“With that said, we cannot emphasize to our community about the importance of getting vaccinated. By doing this, you are not only protecting yourself from getting COVID-19, but you are also helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 to your family, friends, and those that you come across within our community,” wrote Amy Smith of Rowan County Public Health.

If you and/or your child still needs to get a COVID vaccine, please visit the CDC’s vaccine finder. Here, you will find a number of local agencies/businesses that are offering COVID vaccines in Rowan County, such as:

Novant Health at the J. F. Hurley YMCA; Walk-ins are accepted W-F 8 am – 5 pm

Larger chain pharmacies: CVS and Walgreens

Grocery Stores : Walmart, Food Lion (Salisbury and China Grove), Sam’s Club

Local pharmacies : Moose Pharmacy, The Medicine Shoppe, and Cannon Pharmacy

Provider offices: Rowan County Public Health, Rowan Diagnostic Clinic, Pro Med, and Salisbury Pediatric (only for established patients)

To find out more information about which vaccines are being offered and when they are being offered, please contact the agency/business directly. It is important to know that when seeking out a COVID vaccine for your child, any child younger than 12 is not currently eligible to receive a vaccine. However, if your child is 12 years old and older, they can receive the following vaccines based on their age:

Pfizer Vaccine (age 12+)

Moderna Vaccine (age 18+)

Johnson and Johnson (age 18+)

Also if you are not feeling well and/or if you have come in contact with someone that has COVID, please visit our website. Here you will find a list of different agencies within Rowan County that are offering testing at this time. We highly recommend that you contact the listed agencies to find out if an appointment is necessary and if there is any cost associated with having a test.

“Please do your part in helping our community stay well and get back to normal,” Smith added. “Get your COVID vaccination as soon as possible! Also, if you have not received a complete COVID vaccination, please continue to practice the 3W’s until you are fully vaccinated. You are considered fully vaccinated after 2 weeks of receiving your chosen vaccine.”

If you should have any further questions about being tested for COVID and/or getting your COVID vaccine, please feel free to contact the local COVID Hotline at 980-432-1800

