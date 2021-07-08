18-year-old killed in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One man was killed and another person was hurt in a shooting in east Charlotte late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Turtle Neck Lane near Mahogany Drive, just off East WT Harris Boulevard.

Police arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified by police as 18-year-old Dekoven Kali Ware, was pronounced dead on scene. The second victim has serious injuries.

Dekoven Kali Ware, 18, has been identified as the victim in this case. His family has been notified of his death. Anyone with information about this case is asked to leave it anonymously with @CLTCrimeStopper. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 8, 2021

Ware’s family has been notified of his death.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

