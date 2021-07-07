NC DHHS Flu
Woman found fatally shot in car in west Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was found shot to death in a car in west Charlotte Wednesday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.

Police were called around 3:30 a.m. to Elmin Street off of Old Steele Creek Road, where officers found a woman fatally shot in a vehicle. Officers appeared to be focused on a dark-colored sedan. Police don’t believe the shooting happened in the neighborhood where the car was found.

The woman’s death marks Charlotte’s 52nd homicide this year.

No names or possible motives have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

