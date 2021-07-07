Woman found fatally shot in car in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was found shot to death in a car in west Charlotte Wednesday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.

Police were called around 3:30 a.m. to Elmin Street off of Old Steele Creek Road, where officers found a woman fatally shot in a vehicle. Officers appeared to be focused on a dark-colored sedan. Police don’t believe the shooting happened in the neighborhood where the car was found.

I’m at a homicide investigation on Elmin St. Police say one person is shot and killed. From my vantage point it looks like police are focusing on a dark colors sedan. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/QdL7IgjHPo — Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) July 7, 2021

The woman’s death marks Charlotte’s 52nd homicide this year.

No names or possible motives have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

