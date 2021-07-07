NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code policy sparks mixed reactions online

The dress code was implemented in an effort to maintain the restaurant's standards as a...
The dress code was implemented in an effort to maintain the restaurant's standards as a family-friendly establishment.(Turkey Leg Hut)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (Gray News) - The Turkey Leg Hut which is nationally known for its “world-famous stuffed turkey legs,” is getting national attention for a dress code change posted on social media.

The dress code was implemented in an effort to maintain the restaurant’s standards as a family-friendly establishment.

“Unfortunately, due to the attire of some guests, we were forced to put this new policy in place as we remain committed to ensuring all guests are comfortable while visiting us,” the Turkey Leg Hut posted on Facebook.

Restaurant management says the goal is to ensure that all guests and staff members are dressed appropriately.

The Turkey Leg Hut dress code policy states:

  • no excessively revealing clothing (shorts must cover your entire bottom)
  • no obscene language or baggy clothing
  • no house attire (including wave caps, du-rags, house shoes or shower caps)
  • no exposed undergarments (including sports bras, bras, panties or garments resembling these items)
  • no swimwear of any kind

New Dress Code Policy: Please know that we are a family friendly restaurant that serves all ages from children to adults...

Posted by The Turkey Leg Hut on Friday, July 2, 2021

There has been mixed reactions to the social media post. Some are surprised by the changes while others are in full support of the policy.

A video posted on Instagram June 27, shows the restaurant’s success with a line of people wrapped down the street and around the block just waiting to get into the establishment.

“Let’s get this Sunday going,” the post reads. “This is two hours before we open.”

Turkey Leg Hut owner Nakia Price released the following statement in reference to the dress code:

At the Turkey Leg Hut, we do our best to accommodate all of our guests. It’s unfortunate that we even have to address this or implement a dress code but we are a family-friendly restaurant that serves all ages from children to adults. Unfortunately, we have received complaints from our patrons regarding other guest’s wardrobe choices. In order to try and ensure all guests are comfortable while visiting us, we were forced to put a new dress code policy in place.

Our dress code policy is not meant to target or offend anyone but rather provide our guests with an acceptable clothing guide, so that all guests and staff will feel comfortable in our establishment.

The Turkey Leg Hut has been, and always will be, a restaurant of inclusivity for all and we will continue to take into consideration the input of all patrons to provide a safe, comfortable and healthy environment for our community and guests.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
Vance Edward Hinson Jr
N.C. inmate back in custody, found hiding in attic, four days after accidentally released from jail
Flight from Charlotte to Bahamas delayed due to ‘disruptive’ passengers noncompliant with mask rule
Organ Church Road
Four hurt in Rowan County shooting, stabbing
Deadly crash shuts down I-77 in York County
One killed in crash on I-77 NB in York County

Latest News

Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management leaders have been monitoring the potential risks...
Carolinians prepare for heavy rainfall, possible flooding on Thursday from Elsa
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
10 more bodies recovered; emotional toll of collapse mounts
Silver Alert issued for missing Hickory man with dementia or cognitive impairment
Silver Alert issued for missing Hickory man with dementia or cognitive impairment
Health experts are worried about growing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among young adults as the...
Vaccine hesitancy grows among young adults