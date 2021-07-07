NC DHHS Flu
Tropical Storm Elsa to bring heavy rain, stronger wind gust into viewing area overnight into Thursday

By Eric Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Elsa is heading toward the Carolinas overnight and will move through the region during the morning hours on Thursday.

This is what we are tracking tonight:

  • Elsa steaming toward the Carolinas
  • Rain and Wind heading this way
  • Flooding concerns are on the rise

Heavy rain and some stronger wind gusts will accompany the passage of Elsa, especially in areas along and east of I-77. 

Eric Thomas Wednesday evening forecast
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Stanly, Anson and Richmond counties through Thursday for expected rain amounts in the 2″ – 4″ range. 

People in flood-prone areas should stay alert.

Wind gusts upwards of 40 mph may occur in our extreme eastern sections around eastern Chesterfield and Richmond counties during the morning. 

Eric Thomas Wednesday evening forecast
I don’t expect much wind damage however from this storm.

Looking beyond, hot and humid conditions will persist through Friday and the weekend in the wake of Elsa. 

If you are deciding on outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday looks like your better bet at this point!

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

