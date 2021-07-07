NC DHHS Flu
Rainfall totals due to Elsa have gotten higher

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is the calm before the storm. Thursday looks very wet!

  • Elsa tracks up the east coast
  • Heavy rain for Thursday
  • 1-3″ of rain possible

Today will be warm and muggy. Highs will be in the low 90s. There is a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms as the outer rain bands from Elsa start to make their way toward us. Tonight will bring an increasing chance for rain. Lows fall to the low 70s.

Elsa weakens to tropical storm as heavy rain, winds batter Florida

The target for heaviest rain will be from first thing Thursday morning through midday. It could be heavy at times and produce some localized flash flooding. Winds could be gusty but they should remain below tropical storm strength.

For now, the severe weather threat is low as we will be to the west of the storm. However, the track has shifted farther west the past few model runs so we will keep an eye on the possibility if things change again. Highs will be in the low 80s due to all the rain.

The storm will begin to move along in the afternoon on Thursday and we will get back to a more normal summertime pattern by Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and there’s a 30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

The weekend will take us to the low 90s with a 40% chance for thunderstorms each afternoon.

Stay updated on weather in your area with WBTV’s First Alert Weather App.

Make it a great day!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
Elsa looks to move across the Eastern half of South Carolina and into Eastern North Carolina...
Charlotte veteran on standby to help after Elsa
First Alert Forecast Tuesday at 11 p.m.
Elsa looks to move across the Eastern half of South Carolina and into Eastern North Carolina...
