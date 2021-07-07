NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police looking for woman who robbed Charlotte bank

Detectives in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who robbed a local...
Detectives in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who robbed a local bank.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who robbed a local bank.

The robbery happened shortly before 5:20 p.m. on July 6. Officials say the woman walked into the Wells Fargo Bank on Pineville-Matthews Road and handed a teller a “threatening note.”

The robber then left the building with property belonging to the bank.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call 911. Information about this case can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
Vance Edward Hinson Jr
N.C. inmate back in custody, found hiding in attic, four days after accidentally released from jail
Flight from Charlotte to Bahamas delayed due to ‘disruptive’ passengers noncompliant with mask rule
Antwone Easterling
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for shooting his child’s mother in N.C.
Deadly crash shuts down I-77 in York County
One killed in crash on I-77 NB in York County

Latest News

A woman was shot and killed in north Charlotte
$5K reward available for information in 21-year-old woman’s killing
Dashawn Rorie
Man arrested in death of 17-year-old shot on July 4 in Charlotte’s South End
Organ Church Road
Four hurt in Rowan County shooting, stabbing
Woman found shot to death in car in west Charlotte
Woman found fatally shot in car in west Charlotte