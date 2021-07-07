Police looking for woman who robbed Charlotte bank

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who robbed a local bank.

The robbery happened shortly before 5:20 p.m. on July 6. Officials say the woman walked into the Wells Fargo Bank on Pineville-Matthews Road and handed a teller a “threatening note.”

The robber then left the building with property belonging to the bank.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call 911. Information about this case can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

