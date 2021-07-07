Police find 7-year-old in Myrtle Beach home during drug investigation; 2 arrested

NC DHHS Flu
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 7-year-old was found inside a Myrtle Beach home during a drug investigation, according to Horry County police.

The HCPD Narcotics & Vice and SWAT Units, along with the Myrtle Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit, served a search warrant last week on a home along 4th Avenue North.

Police said they seized cocaine, heroin, THC edibles which appear to look like cookies, a 12-gauge shotgun and nearly $900 from the home.

During the search, officers also found a 7-year-old inside the home. The child was placed into emergency protective custody.

The investigation led to the arrests of two people, Trevias Durant and Miranda Lopez.

Durant is charged with trafficking cocaine, distribution of cocaine and distribution of heroin.

Lopez is charged with trafficking cocaine and unlawful neglect of a child.

Both suspects bonded out of jail.

