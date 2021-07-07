Police asking public for help finding missing 65-year-old Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 65-year-old man in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a Silver Alert has been issued for Hugo Pinedo, who was reported missing around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Pineda was last seen near the 2200 block of Yorkhills Drive around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6.

Pineda is believed to be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with NC tag THP-3253).

He is described as a Hispanic male, age 65, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Pineda has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or has information about Hugo Pineda is asked to call 911 immediately.

