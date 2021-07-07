NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police asking public for help finding missing 65-year-old Charlotte man

Police asking public for help finding missing 65-year-old Charlotte man
Police asking public for help finding missing 65-year-old Charlotte man(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 65-year-old man in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a Silver Alert has been issued for Hugo Pinedo, who was reported missing around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Pineda was last seen near the 2200 block of Yorkhills Drive around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6.

Pineda is believed to be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with NC tag THP-3253).

He is described as a Hispanic male, age 65, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Pineda has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or has information about Hugo Pineda is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
Vance Edward Hinson Jr
N.C. inmate back in custody, found hiding in attic, four days after accidentally released from jail
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went looking for Thomas Billings in...
Murder suspect fatally shot by Wilkes Co. deputy hours after woman found dead in Caldwell Co.
Jody Yeldell
Driver charged with DWI in deadly July 4 hit-and-run in west Charlotte

Latest News

Charlotte veteran on standby to help after Elsa
Charlotte veteran on standby to help after Elsa
Family asks for answers after woman's disappearance
Family asks for answers after woman's disappearance
AP source: Ramirez agrees to become Charlotte FC’s 1st coach
AP source: Ramirez agrees to become Charlotte FC’s 1st coach
Local organizations watching Hurricane Elsa closely as storm nears Fla. landfall
Local organizations watching Hurricane Elsa closely as storm nears Fla. landfall