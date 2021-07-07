GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are searching for a person who robbed a business in Gastonia.

Police say the person robbed the business at 3935 East Franklin Boulevard.

The man was seen in a surveillance video being dropped off and picked up by a white 2019-20 Nissan Altima with rear damage.

Police ask public for help identifying Gastonia robbery suspect (Gastonia Police)

The robber is described as a Black man, between the ages of 25 and 30, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gastonia police at 704-866-6885.

