NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police ask public for help identifying Gastonia robbery suspect

Police ask public for help identifying Gastonia robbery suspect
Police ask public for help identifying Gastonia robbery suspect(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are searching for a person who robbed a business in Gastonia.

Police say the person robbed the business at 3935 East Franklin Boulevard.

The man was seen in a surveillance video being dropped off and picked up by a white 2019-20 Nissan Altima with rear damage.

Police ask public for help identifying Gastonia robbery suspect
Police ask public for help identifying Gastonia robbery suspect(Gastonia Police)

The robber is described as a Black man, between the ages of 25 and 30, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gastonia police at 704-866-6885.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
Vance Edward Hinson Jr
N.C. inmate back in custody, found hiding in attic, four days after accidentally released from jail
Flight from Charlotte to Bahamas delayed due to ‘disruptive’ passengers noncompliant with mask rule
Organ Church Road
Four hurt in Rowan County shooting, stabbing
Deadly crash shuts down I-77 in York County
One killed in crash on I-77 NB in York County

Latest News

Brian Hoy, 23, was charged with arson in connection to this case.
Man arrested, accused of setting house on fire in east Charlotte
Sonic, Moore's Mill Rd., Huntsville
Person injured in shooting at Sonic Restaurant in Gastonia
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the suspects...
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify suspects in shootings at east Charlotte apartment complex
On June 7, commissioners voted to withhold $56 million from CMS until it puts out a plan on...
Mecklenburg Commissioners expected to vote on releasing $56 million in CMS funding