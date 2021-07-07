Person injured in shooting at Sonic Restaurant in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot at a Sonic Restaurant in Gastonia Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident around 3:30 p.m. at the restaurant on S. New Hope Road.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Gastonia police.

Officers say the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police are talking to witnesses and investigating.

No other information was provided.

