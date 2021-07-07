NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

NYPD beekeeper removes 25,000 bees from Times Square

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New York City’s Times Square is known for its buzz.

But not the kind people heard Tuesday.

An NYPD officer who also is a bee specialist responded to a call of thousands of bees swarming around a hot dog stand.

Officer Darren Mays is specially trained in beekeeping for calls like this.

A video on Twitter shows him working to trap the swarm. Mays was able to catch roughly 25,000 of the honeybees.

Mays has a hive north of the city in the Hudson Valley. He also keeps one on the roof of his precinct in Queens.

The NYPD says this swarm was moved to a safe location.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
Vance Edward Hinson Jr
N.C. inmate back in custody, found hiding in attic, four days after accidentally released from jail
Flight from Charlotte to Bahamas delayed due to ‘disruptive’ passengers noncompliant with mask rule
Antwone Easterling
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for shooting his child’s mother in N.C.
Elsa makes landfall in Florida
Elsa makes landfall in Florida, forecast track creeps closer to Charlotte area

Latest News

A crash claimed the life of an innocent bystander early Tuesday in Minneapolis.
Teen who recorded Floyd’s death loses uncle in police crash
A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman...
Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack
Former President Donald Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has...
Trump announces suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas governor revives GOP’s thwarted new voting laws
A funeral was held for Hunter Brittain, an Arkansas teen killed by a deputy.
Al Sharpton gives eulogy for teen killed during traffic stop in Arkansas