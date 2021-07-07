Murder charge dismissed for N.C. woman over mental capacity

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina judge has dismissed a first-degree murder charge against a woman after it was determined she will never regain the mental capacity to stand trial.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the decision came after a hearing in Forsyth County Superior Court in which a psychologist testified that 38-year-old Tonesha Tonyae Collins’ mental-health issues prevent her from fully understanding her legal situation and participating in her defense.

Judge Michael Stone signed an order that involuntarily commits Collins to Central Regional Hospital, where she has been for the past four years.

She was indicted in 2017 in the shooting death of a gas station manager in 2016.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.