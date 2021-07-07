NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Murder charge dismissed for N.C. woman over mental capacity

Jury selection in murder trial underway
Jury selection in murder trial underway
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina judge has dismissed a first-degree murder charge against a woman after it was determined she will never regain the mental capacity to stand trial.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the decision came after a hearing in Forsyth County Superior Court in which a psychologist testified that 38-year-old Tonesha Tonyae Collins’ mental-health issues prevent her from fully understanding her legal situation and participating in her defense.

Judge Michael Stone signed an order that involuntarily commits Collins to Central Regional Hospital, where she has been for the past four years.

She was indicted in 2017 in the shooting death of a gas station manager in 2016.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
Vance Edward Hinson Jr
N.C. inmate back in custody, found hiding in attic, four days after accidentally released from jail
Flight from Charlotte to Bahamas delayed due to ‘disruptive’ passengers noncompliant with mask rule
Organ Church Road
Four hurt in Rowan County shooting, stabbing
Deadly crash shuts down I-77 in York County
One killed in crash on I-77 NB in York County

Latest News

Eric Thomas will retire at the end of 2021 after 33 years at WBTV.
Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to retire after 33 years at WBTV
Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management leaders have been monitoring the potential risks...
Carolinians prepare for heavy rainfall, possible flooding on Thursday from Elsa
Silver Alert issued for missing Hickory man with dementia or cognitive impairment
Silver Alert issued for missing Hickory man with dementia or cognitive impairment
Officials are searching by land and by air Wednesday for a grizzly suspected of killing a woman...
Officials hunt grizzly that killed camper in Montana town
Police went on to arrest Troy Dee Ramberg Jr., the father of the children, on July 7 and charge...
Man jailed under $40K bond for alleged child abuse against 7-week-old babies in Monroe