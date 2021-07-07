NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

More than 400 positions available at job fair in Charlotte

More than 400 positions available at job fair in Charlotte
More than 400 positions available at job fair in Charlotte(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Need a job?

More than 400 positions will be available at a job fair Thursday in Charlotte.

Career Center of the Southeast, a national career fair company, is conducting free “MEGA” Career Fair on Thursday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte.

Multiple companies will be on-site, including FedEx Ground, Panera Bread, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Aarons, Sunstates Security, and more to provide information on employment opportunities and free community resources.

“The purpose of this event is to provide employment opportunities, and other resources to promote community empowerment and strengthen community partnerships,” a press release said. “The Career Center is on a personal mission to place 2,021 people back to work in 2021.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
‘It’s tragic and it’s terrible’: 17-year-old dies in July 4 broad-daylight shooting in Charlotte’s South End
Vance Edward Hinson Jr
N.C. inmate back in custody, found hiding in attic, four days after accidentally released from jail
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went looking for Thomas Billings in...
Murder suspect fatally shot by Wilkes Co. deputy hours after woman found dead in Caldwell Co.
Jody Yeldell
Driver charged with DWI in deadly July 4 hit-and-run in west Charlotte

Latest News

Charlotte woman missing for 24 years honored on her 60th birthday
Charlotte woman missing for 24 years honored on her 60th birthday
Elsa looks to move across the Eastern half of South Carolina and into Eastern North Carolina...
Elsa upgraded to Category 1 hurricane, expected to impact Carolinas late Wednesday into Thursday
Gray talked more about what she saw about the body cameras.
NAACP president faces criticism, expands more on Rock Hill body camera footage
‘I just want my money’: CMS working to pay Camp CMS employees this week following pay delays