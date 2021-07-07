More than 400 positions available at job fair in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Need a job?

More than 400 positions will be available at a job fair Thursday in Charlotte.

Career Center of the Southeast, a national career fair company, is conducting free “MEGA” Career Fair on Thursday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte.

Multiple companies will be on-site, including FedEx Ground, Panera Bread, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Aarons, Sunstates Security, and more to provide information on employment opportunities and free community resources.

“The purpose of this event is to provide employment opportunities, and other resources to promote community empowerment and strengthen community partnerships,” a press release said. “The Career Center is on a personal mission to place 2,021 people back to work in 2021.”

